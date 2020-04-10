NC lawmakers to contribute 15 days’ salary to COVID-19 fund

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, has written to the federal parliament secretariat to deduct 15 days’ salary of its parliamentarians and deposit the same into Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund.

The parliamentary party of the Nepali Congress wrote to the parliament secretariat to deposit the contributions of its lawmakers into the government-instituted fund, as per the party’s earlier decision.

The secretariat informed that it would expedite the process to deposit the amount into the fund.

