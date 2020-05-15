NCP (NCP) Secretariat meeting underway

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is currently underway at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The meeting will discuss the policies and programmes to be presented by the government later today.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to present the government’s programmes and policies for fiscal year 2020-21.

Likewise, the secretariat may also discuss the dates for holding the party’s Standing Committee meeting which has been postponed twice already owing to one reason or the other.

