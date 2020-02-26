NCP recommends Bamdev Gautam to National Assembly

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to endorse its vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s name as a member of National Assembly.

A secretariat meeting of the party held Wednesday decided to nominate Gautam replacing the current Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada whose two-years tenure expires on March 3. The President will appoint Gautam as a NA member once the government recommends his name.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa said Gautam’s name was decided on considering his long standing experience as a politician. “He will serve as a NA member and provide advise based on his expertise, however, no other clause is attached to his appointment,” Thapa said in response to our question regarding reports of constitution amendment paving way for NA member to become Prime Minister.

A few days ago, issue of forming a taskforce to amend the constitution to make National Assembly members eligible for the post of prime minister was raised in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Secretariat meeting. The proposal aimed at serving the interests of NCP Vice-chair Gautam, who recently told party leaders that he would accept the party’s proposal to become an NA member only if the constitution was amended to make Upper House members eligible for the post of prime minister.

