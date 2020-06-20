NCP Secretariat decides on seven-year waiting period for naturalised citizenship

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today decided to forward the citizenship amendment bill.

The citizenship amendment bill has a provision of a seven-year waiting period for a foreign woman married to a Nepali citizen to acquire naturalised citizenship.

The meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, decided that the person willing to get naturalised citizenship of Nepal must have gone through all the formalities to give up her original citizenship, according to NCP (NCP) Spokesperson and Secretariat member Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

The NCP (NCP) secretariat has made such a decision at the time when the State Affairs Committee (SAC) has not been able to forge consensus on the citizenship amendment bill despite holding discussions for long.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook