NCP Secretariat meeting concludes to be held again after 10 days

KATHMANDU: The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has concluded.

The meeting, which began after hours of speculation, was going on at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

According to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s press advisor, Surya Thapa, the party’s secretariat meeting concluded today to meet again after 10 days.

Both the co-chairs — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — were heading the meeting.

PM Oli is expected to present political report in the next meeting. Likewise, today’s secretariat meet also decided to call the party’s standing committee meeting on December 3 and central committee meeting on December 10.

Earlier, doubts had surfaced after party co-chair PM Oli called for a cabinet meeting coinciding with the Secretariat meet which it was decided on November 13 would be held today. Party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha had announced that the today’s meet would go on as scheduled.

Prior to this, the secretariat had met on November 13.

