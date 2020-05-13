NCP standing committee meeting postponed

THT Online

KATHMNDU: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) standing committee meeting scheduled to take place today has been postponed.

The meeting had been fixed to take place at the party’s head office in Dhumbarahi at 11:00 am. It has been put off until all 45 members of the standing committee undergo tests for coronavirus, the party’s general secretary Bishnu Poudel told THT Online.

It has been learnt that some of the members of the committee, who are also the lawmakers, have already undergone the test.

The meeting has been postponed until further notice, Poudel said.

The standing committee meeting had planned to hold discussions on government’s policies and programmes, COVID-19 crisis, and the Nepali land encroached by India.

