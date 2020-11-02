KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1
General Secretary of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bishnu Prasad Paudel, who is also the finance minister in KP Sharma Oli’s Cabinet, today stated that party unity was under threat.
Paudel, who is a close aide of Oli, wrote on Twitter, “A serious crisis faces the NCP’s unity at this hour and I urge all leaders, cadres and members of our party to protect the unity of the party by resolving the current contradictions in the party.”
Paudel’s call for party unity comes at a time when the faction of the party led by party Cochair Pushpa Kamal Dahal is miffed at the PM for acting unilaterally, defying party rules and norms.
Dahal is angry with Oli for acting unilaterally to resolve issues related to the no-trust motion registered against Karnali Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, not replacing most of federal Cabinet members, delaying registration of FIR against those accused of murdering NCP cadre Mukesh Chaurasiya of Parsa district and the government’s lacklustre response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Dahal faction is also unhappy that the PM met India’s Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Kumar Goel recently.
NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the party was facing a serious crisis, but it was leaders’ responsibility to protect party unity by adhering to party rules and ideology. Shrestha said the party’s Standing Committee had recently decided that the party should be run as per party rules and norms.
NCP Standing Committee had decided that the party would not interfere in the PM’s day to day functioning, but the PM was required to follow and abide by party rules and decisions on policy issues and while appointing ambassadors and constitutional office bearers.
“Dividing the party is not in the interests of the country and the people, and was also against people’s mandate,” he said.
Shrestha said, “We can protect party unity by following party rules and norms. Running the party in accordance with the party’s policies and ideology will help protect party unity.
That will also ensure stability of the government,” he said.
The party spokesperson said the PM did not accept Dahal’s proposal to discuss all current issues in the party’s Secretariat meeting. NCP Standing Committee had recently decided that Oli would have free hand to handle day-to-day government functioning, but would have to consult the party and abide by party decisions on policy issues, including political and constitutional appointments.
Read Also: ‘PM KP Sharma Oli ready to split the party’
A version of this article appears in print on November 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI: The workers at Tanahu Hydropower Project have postponed their agitation after human resources management of the project agreed to conduct their PCR test. Sinohydro, a Chinese company, has been undertaking project. Workers had been staging a stir since last Friday, arguing that coronaviru Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 31 Death of a new mother due to excessive bleeding just after delivery has left the newborn in lurch in Budhinanda Municipality-4, Bajura. A local, Dhan Singh Rokaya said Ambakala Rokaya, 23, of the municipality died after giving birth to a baby girl a month ago and it was diff Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 Traffic police have made it mandatory for all public vehicle operators inside the valley to display transportation fare rates outside the vehicle. The fare should be exactly the same as it was before the introduction of the nationwide lockdown on March 24. Action will be Read More...
KATHMANDU: All kinds of vehicles except emergency service providers have been asked to strictly follow the odd-even vehicle rule, according to traffic police. The vehicle rationing system was introduced after easing the nationwide lockdown on September 17, in a bid to stem the spread of highly co Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 31 Three persons, including a medical entrepreneur, have been arrested over the trade of illegal drugs in Saptari’s Bodebarsain. A joint police team from District Police Office, Saptari and Area Police Office of Bodebarsain arrested Ranjit Yadav, 37. Yadav runs a pharmacy i Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 The months of October and November mark the peak tourist season in Nepal which usually create a buzz in the tourism sector of the country. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the scenario this year. This period of the year used to be a busy season for tourism e Read More...
VITORIA-GASTEIZ: Barcelona goalkeeper Neto made an embarrassing gaffe as his side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Alaves on Saturday, despite playing the final half an hour with an extra man. Barca fell behind in the 31st minute after a moment of madness from Brazilian keeper Neto, who cl Read More...
BAITADI: Food stuff worth Rs 770,000 found inedible during the market monitoring has been confiscated and destroyed in Baitadi district. The food stuffs were confiscated by the joint market monitoring committee. The committee had carried out the monitoring on the eve of the Dashain festival. Read More...