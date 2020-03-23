Nepal goes into lockdown, to come into force from Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal goes into coronavirus lockdown three days after the government took some drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Government of Nepal has decided to impose a lockdown, which will come into force on Tuesday, at 6:00 am, in a bid to avert unpleasant outcome at the hands of the aggressive virus that has taken lives of people globally.

The nationwide lockdown will continue till March 31.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in his address to the nation on Friday had listed measures to be undertaken to tackle the pandemic.

A meeting of the high-level coordination committee for the control and prevention of COVID-19 took the decision to this effect.

So far, Nepal has seen two cases of COVID-19 infection. The first case was recorded in January while a second patient was diagnosed of having contracted the infection today. It is to be noted that both are ‘imported cases’.

The cabinet meeting on Sunday had decided that Nepal would close all entry points with India and China.

Countries — such as China, Italy, Spain, among others — that have been highly affected by the novel coronavirus have been put under lockdowns by their respective governments in a bid to cut down the spread of the virus by limiting mobility, contact and thus breaking the chain of tansmission.

A lockdown is an emergency protocol that usually prevents people or information from leaving an area. The protocol can usually only be initiated by someone in a position of authority. Lockdowns can also be used to protect people inside a facility or, for example, a computing system, from a threat or other external event. Of buildings, a drill lockdown usually means that doors leading outside are locked such that no person may enter or exit. A full lockdown usually means that people must stay where they are and may not enter or exit a building or rooms within said building. If people are in a hallway, they should go to the nearest safe, enclosed room. [Wikipedia]

