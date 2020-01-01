Nepal Police to keep record of landlords, tenants

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 31

In a bid to control criminal activities, the Ministry of Home Affairs today directed police to collect information from households about people, organisations or businesses that own or have rented houses, apartments or rooms, across major city areas in Kathmandu valley.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa during a security meeting with the ministry’s secretariat and head of security agencies, directed them to keep record of people living in rented properties.

As most of the illegal activities either by a single person or a group are found to be conducted by the persons living in rented rooms, it is important to maintain their records.

“Illegal activities like theft, robbery, swindling, banking fraud, cyber crime, sexual offense, are on the rise threatening peace and good governance,” states a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the direction, landlords and tenants, both are required to submit valid documents to reveal tenant’s identity, type of business or organisations they are running or they are associated with. Police are also directed to collect required information from the tenants.

The ministr y’s move comes in the wake of recent arrest of 122 Chinese nationals, who were found involved in illegal cyber activities, by renting homes across the capital city.

Police had arrested the Chinese nationals from nine rented houses in Manmaiju, Bansbari and Budhanilkantha.

