Nepal records highest ever infections as 3,439 surface Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 3,439 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 94,253.

Among the new cases, 1,684 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.

As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 25,007. The Health Ministry had earlier recommended a lockdown if and when the active cases cross the 25k mark.

Similarly, 4,164 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

The Health Ministry reported a good number of 1,126 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 68,668 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.

Fifteen new fatalities were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally to 578.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 90,814 with 1,551 new infections.

