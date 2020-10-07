Nepal records highest ever infections as 3,439 surface Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 3,439 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 94,253.
Among the new cases, 1,684 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.
As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 25,007. The Health Ministry had earlier recommended a lockdown if and when the active cases cross the 25k mark.
Similarly, 4,164 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
The Health Ministry reported a good number of 1,126 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 68,668 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.
Fifteen new fatalities were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally to 578.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 90,814 with 1,551 new infections.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
DHADING: Two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries in truck accident at Netrawati of Dabjong Rural Municipality on Tuesday. The District Police Police identified the deceased as Bheg Bahadur Tamang and Dal Bahadur Tamang both hailing from Gangajamuna Rural Municipality- Read More...
Kathmandu, October 6 A three-member team led by Gopinath Mainali, secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, met Dr Govinda KC, senior orthopaedic surgeon, at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital today. Dr KC has been sitting on a fast-unto-death protest demanding reform Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 6 The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport has issued the Public Transport Operation Guideline-2020 to regulate the public transportation sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guideline aims to minimise the risk of passengers, transport entrepreneurs and work Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 6 Monsoon will become active in the eastern and central region of the country for some days due to the influence of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. Meteorologist Manju Basi said the monsoon is not likely to exit from Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 6 The Department of Money Laundering Investigation filed a case at Special Court against Balaram Sapkota, aka ‘Bale’ also known as ‘Casino King’ on multiple charges. The chargesheet filed by the department demands cash over Rs 20 million and Rs 40 million in fine fro Read More...