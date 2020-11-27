‘Nepal will graduate to developing country soon

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stressed the need to advance the social security scheme with coordination, collaboration and cooperation among the three tiers of government.
Addressing a programme organised by the Social Security Fund on the occasion of the Third Social Security Day today, PM Oli said the government was committed to forward the broader concept of social security and its effective implementation.
“Nepal’s constitution itself has the provision of protecting people facing poverty, paucity and helplessness.
The social security scheme was brought in line with constitutional provision,” PM Oli reminded, adding that the government had been providing guardianship to children who lost their parents.
The PM further mentioned, “There are neither street children nor helpless people as in the past.
The government is working to civilise human society. Informal sector workers will also be included in the security ambit.”
According to the PM, Nepal was heading towards its goal of graduating to the status of developing country from a least developed country. “It is imperative for us to implement the related aspects to make Nepal known as a sustainable state. In this regard, we achieved 14 standards last year.
We’re on the way to achieving the remaining score. We’re ahead in terms of development,” he stressed.
Saying enough attention has been paid to achieve labour-related goal of sustainable development goals, Prime Minister Oli said the plan had been forwarded for operation to expand growth and scope of social security fund, participation and strengthening and developing the fund in order to meet the set goals and outcomes.
There are 17 main goals and 169 outcomes related to SDGs.
Recalling that social security concept was introduced by distributing allowance to senior citizens during the erstwhile CPN- UML’s nine-month tenure, he opined that a new concept of social security based on contribution was initiated thinking that every citizen should be aware and should contribute in terms of social security.
Similarly, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwor Raya expressed commitment to incorporate unorganised and self-employed workers under social security scheme.
Chairperson of the Fund’s Board Committee and Labour Secretary Toyam Raya said problems that had surfaced in the course of implementing the social security plan would be resolved.
He also urged the government, employers and Trade Unions to launch awareness programmes for social security.
Member of the Fund’s Board of Directors Sirjana Rana, also president of the Hotel Association Nepal, said the private sector was moving ahead to make social security successful.
Executive Director of the Fund Kapil Mani Gyawali said efforts were on to hear complaints of contributors after amending the plan operation procedure while focusing on the principle of social security, insurance consultation and some practical aspects.
As of yesterday, 12,915 employers and 179,791 contributors have been affiliated with the Social Security Fund. So far, contribution funds worth Rs 3.1 billion has been collected and the Fund has released claim payments worth over Rs 14 million.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
