Nepali Congress lawmaker Gyan Kumari Chhantyal passes away

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Nepali Congress lawmaker Gyan Kumari Chhantyal passed away on Wednesday morning in Kathmandu. She was 63.

Chhantyal breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Sahid Gangalal National Heart Centre in the capital city. She had undergone a heart surgery last Sunday after three valves in her heart were blocked.

She was elected the lawmaker of the main opposition Nepali Congress under proportional representation from Baglung.

Chhantyal had not attended the House of Representatives (HoR) meetings for a long time after she was diagnosed with heart ailment. She was also absent during the voting process for the amendment of national coat of arms in the parliament.

Her final rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today itself. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, and two sons.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leaders Ram Chandra Paudel, Shashank Koirala, Dr Shekhar Koirala have expressed condolence on her demise.

NC has postponed the party’s central committee meeting and parliamentary party meeting after the passing of lawmaker Chhantyal.

