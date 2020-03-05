Nepali Congress postpones meetings due to coronavirus scare

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 4

Nepali Congress has decided to postpone all of its activities, including meetings and assemblies, until further notice amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A press release issued by the main opposition party today said a decision to this effect was reached in line with the government’s request to stay away from gathering, meeting and assembly to ensure that COVID-19 is not transmitted.“Even WHO has placed Nepal in the list of one of the most vulnerable countries to COVID-19. Therefore, we have put off all our political activities and campaigns for the time being,” read the release.

The NC also said it had already issued a 14-point appeal to the general public suggesting them to take necessary precaution against the deadly virus. “We strongly urge the government to take precautionary measures to prevent possible COV- ID-19 outbreak in Nepal despite the fact that no one has been tested positive for the virus so far,” read the release.

According to the release, the party has also put on hold preparation of the NC’s upcoming 14th national convention and the process of issuance and renewal of party membership throughout the country. The NC said it would mobilise its sister organisations for door-to-door campaign against the transmission of COVID-19.

