Nepali Congress registers statute amendment bill 

Kathmandu, June 2
The main opposition Nepali Congress today registered a private constitution amendment bill at the Parliament Secretariat seeking to change the constitution’s provisions related to citizenship, language, provincial boundaries and formation of a boundary commission.
Eight Nepali Congress lawmakers, including Pradeep Giri, Amresh Kumar Singh and Uma Kanta Chaudhary registered the bill.
NC Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi had told THT on Sunday that the NC would not make its constitution amendment bill a precondition for its vote in favour of the government’s constitution amendment bill seeking to amend schedule 3 of the constitution.
The NC also wants to amend the constitution to ensure population-based representation in the National Assembly. It seeks to amend article 274 of the constitution to allow alteration of provincial border with the consent of concerned province(s).
The NC also seeks to amend Article 282 and 283 of the constitution to appoint ambassadors and constitutional post holders on the basis of proportional inclusion. The NC also wants all mother tongues spoken in Nepal to be included in the schedule of the constitution.
Yesterday, Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal had also registered a private constitution amendment bill at the Parliament Secretariat to address the demands of Madhesis, Janajatis and other marginalised groups and communities.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
