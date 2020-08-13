No entry into or exit from Kathmandu valley until further notice

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office of Kathmandu has decided to completely restrict entry into and exist from the Kathmandu valley until the issuance of another notice.

The DAO, as such, will stop issuing passes allowing vehicles to move in and out of the valley keeping in mind the steady rise in number of Covid-19 cases in the valley.

The Office on Wednesday had issues a message to all concerned authorities to stop accepting applications for entry/exit passes.

Currently, within the valley, vehicles are operating based on odd-even schedule.

Read the DAO’s Notice here

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook