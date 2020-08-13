Nepal | August 13, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > No entry into or exit from Kathmandu valley until further notice

No entry into or exit from Kathmandu valley until further notice

DAO halts issuance of pass for entry into or exit from Kathmandu valley

Published: August 13, 2020 3:40 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office of Kathmandu has decided to completely restrict entry into and exist from the Kathmandu valley until the issuance of another notice.

The DAO, as such, will stop issuing passes allowing vehicles to move in and out of the valley keeping in mind the steady rise in number of Covid-19 cases in the valley.

The Office on Wednesday had issues a message to all concerned authorities to stop accepting applications for entry/exit passes.

Currently, within the valley, vehicles are operating based on odd-even schedule.

Read the DAO’s Notice here

