No new COVID-19 case for six days

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 10

The country has recorded no new case of COVID-19 infection in the past six days.

Three new cases, including a local transmission, were detected on April 4, the last time. According to Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Bikas Devkota, a total of 360 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, including 401 in valley and 229 outside, taking the total number of tests conducted to 3,524.

Devkota said results of tests conducted over the past 24 hours were negative and more than 800 samples were being tested. This means, today number of virus infections in the country has been limited to nine.

Devkota said that there were a total of 8,660 individuals in quarantine and 125 in isolation.

The government has supplied 5,000 rapid diagnostic test kits to each of the seven provinces and testing has also begun. So far, 339 rapid tests have been conducted in Kailali, 137 in Kanchanpur, 20 in Kapilvastu and 11 in Baglung.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

