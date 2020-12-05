Oli and Dahal’s political reports to be submitted to NCP standing committee

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Political reports presented by the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be submitted to the party’s standing committee.

NCP’s secretariat meeting held today has scheduled the meeting of the party’s standing committee for Sunday afternoon.

Further discussion on the proposals presented in the recent secretariat meetings to resolve the ongoing party conundrums will be held in the scheduled meeting of the standing committee at the Dhumbarahi-based party office.

It has been learnt that dissenting co-chairs Prime Minister Oli and Dahal had met ahead of Saturday’s secretariat meeting.

Co-chair Oli had presented his report amid the party’s secretariat meeting held on November 28. The written report had been put forward by him in response to the 19-page political report presented earlier by his contemporary, party’s other co-chair Dahal during the secretariat meeting of November 13.

The contentious reported submitted by Dahal had mentioned that the Prime Minister’s principles and beliefs were contrary to that of the party’s. In response, PM Oli, through his political report, had proposed to dismantle the proposal put forth by Dahal, alleging him of wrongful intentions. The Prime Minister’s report stretched to 38 pages.

Internal rift in the ruling party of Nepal seems to be further widening as political advancement of the nation hangs in the balance.

