Oli, Dahal’s bid to save party unity continues

KATHMANDU, JULY 5
Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held talks today but failed to end the current deadlock in the party.
NCP is deeply divided with the PM refusing to quit prime minister or party co-chair’s post, and the rival faction led by Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal adamant on forcing the PM to quit at least one post. The co-chairs will hold the next round of talks tomorrow ahead of the Standing Committee meeting.
NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the two co-chairs only talked about the president being dragged into controversy, while the other vexed issues were not discussed today. Shrestha was positive that the two sides would reconcile their differences.
Before meeting the PM, Dahal, along with two other senior leaders of the party Jhalanath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal, met President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in Sheetal Niwas to dispel the rumour that his faction was planning to move an impeachment motion against her, according to Dahal’s Personal Aide Jokh Bahadur Mahara.
Some Central Committee members of the ruling NCP have started collecting signatures of the party’s CC members to pressure party leaders to hold the Central Committee meeting soon. Central Committee member Thakur Gaire said they would collect signatures by tomorrow to pressure the party leadership to call the CC meeting and decide all the issues that were plaguing the party through the CC. “We want either the Standing Committee’s decision to be ratified by the CC or the CC to freshly debate all the issues and take a final call,” said Gaire.
As per the party statute, the party will have to call its CC meeting if 25 per cent members so demand.
Yesterday, Oli called his Cabinet colleagues and told them that a conspiracy was being hatched to remove him and the president and that he was ready to counter any such move. The PM also told his colleagues that eventually they might have to choose whether to be on his side or with his detractors, according to Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwar Ray Yadav.
DHANKUTA, JULY 4 Even after the completion of construction work of Banjhakri Park months before the deadline, its scheduled inauguration couldn’t take place yesterday due to a dispute between the provincial and local government over the right to inaugurate the park in Dhankuta’s Mahalaxmi Mun Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) reopened fully for the first time after the lockdown was imposed on June 29 and in volatile trading till July 2, the benchmark index surged by 4.54 per cent or 54.53 points. After the trading in the sole secondary market was suspended followin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Under the government’s evacuation schedule, a total of 1,082 migrant workers were repatriated today from five destinations. A total of seven flights were conducted today. Of them, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights and Himalaya Airlines conducted two f Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Bullion price in the domestic market declined in the trading week between June 28 and July 3. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 91,300 per tola on Sunday and it remained constant on Monday. On Tuesd Read More...
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report here The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 Read More...
TEXAS: The Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has forged a partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help Nepali workers stranded in different parts of the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the NRNA has received a financial assistance of 424,310 US dollar Read More...
BALTIMORE: Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor on Saturday night. Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported. Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP)'s co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leaders Jhalanath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Shital Niwas on Sunday morning. They reached the Presidential residence in Maharajgunj at around 11:00 am today. The Read More...