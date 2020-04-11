Oli, Modi dwell on COVID-19 response

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 10

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today held telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The two prime ministers discussed the present situation amidst the fight against COV- ID-19 and agreed to further intensify the ongoing efforts, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the context of present state of lockdown in both the countries, the two prime ministers agreed to look after the welfare and medical care of the citizens of the two countries living in each other’s territory.

PM Oli, on behalf of the Government of Nepal and the people, thanked the Government of India, its people and Prime Minister Modi for the supply of essential medicines and medical logistics that are in pipeline.

The two prime ministers expressed satisfaction over the smooth supply of essential goods across the border and underlined the need for ensuring its continuity in the present situation.

The two prime ministers also expressed satisfaction that the video conference of the SAARC leaders provided a timely impetus to all countries in the region to intensify their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

PM Oli extended condolences to the Government of India, its people as well as to the bereaved family members of those who lost lives due to coronavirus in India. The Indian PM appreciated the determination of the people of Nepal to fight the novel coronavirus, according to MoFA release.

During the conversation, the two prime ministers also touched upon the multi-dimensional friendly relations existing between the two countries and stressed on further consolidating and strengthening the relations for mutual benefit.

The Indian prime minister also wrote on twitter that he spoke with PM Oli over the phone and discussed COVID-19 crisis. Modi tweeted, “We discussed the prevailing situation due to COV- ID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile a press release issued by the Indian Prime Minister’s Office stated that PM Modi appreciated the response and management of the current crisis by the Government of Nepal under the leadership of Prime Minister Oli.

The two leaders shared views on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the challenges it posed to health and safety of citizens of both the countries and the region, read the release.

Modi reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring all possible support to Nepal’s effort in fighting the global pandemic. The two leaders agreed that their experts and officials would continue to closely consult and coordinate with each other on all issues arising out of the COVID-19 contagion, including facilitating cross-border supplies of essential commodities.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

