One held for posting PM’s morphed photo

Kathmandu, May 15

Police have arrested a person for allegedly morphing photos of high-level officials, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and posting them on social media.

Acting on a complaint lodged with police, Toran Raj Paudel, 22, was taken into custody from Tinpatan Rural Municipality-1 of Sindhuli district and brought to Kathmandu for further investigation into the cybercrime. Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police Headquarters said Paudel had posted the morphed photos of PM Oli and other persons with the intention to spread hatred against dignitaries. He had also used inflammatory and defamatory language against the prime minister and others, officials claimed.

Kathmandu District Court is the only authorised body to adjudicate the cases of cybercrime under the Electronic Transactions Act-2008. The court has remanded him to five-day police custody to proceed further investigation into the case.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

