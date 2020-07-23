One held for staging fake abduction drama

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JULY 22

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, who allegedly staged a ‘fake abduction’ to avoid repayment of tens of millions of rupees in loan he owed to various persons.

Metropolitan Police Crime Division had launched a search and rescue operation after it received complaint of Shakti Raj Regmi’s ‘abduction’ on July 17. The complaint lodged by his parents said that he had gone missing since July 8 and was suspected to have been kidnapped by a criminal gang.

He hails from Chundevi, Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Police carried out a search and rescue operation for five days, only to find him romancing a woman at a Gongabu-based hotel. “Our investigation does not establish this as an abduction case from any angle. Regmi had gone out of contact for his private reasons. He had taken tens of millions of rupees in loan from various persons on the pretext of operating a real estate business. As the lenders asked him for repayment of loans, he hatched a false abduction plot to avoid his debtors and get their sympathy,” said an MPCD official.

People often make abduction claims to cover up their crime and fleece their own relatives, said the official.

Superintendent of Police Ishwor Karki informed that Regmi been charged with the public crime for trying to elude the law enforcement agency by spreading false rumour.

“Abduction dramas engage police personnel unnecessarily, leading to waste state resources,” he said.

