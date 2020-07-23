One held for staging fake abduction drama

KATHMANDU, JULY 22
Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, who allegedly staged a ‘fake abduction’ to avoid repayment of tens of millions of rupees in loan he owed to various persons.
Metropolitan Police Crime Division had launched a search and rescue operation after it received complaint of Shakti Raj Regmi’s ‘abduction’ on July 17. The complaint lodged by his parents said that he had gone missing since July 8 and was suspected to have been kidnapped by a criminal gang.
He hails from Chundevi, Kathmandu Metropolitan City.
Police carried out a search and rescue operation for five days, only to find him romancing a woman at a Gongabu-based hotel. “Our investigation does not establish this as an abduction case from any angle. Regmi had gone out of contact for his private reasons. He had taken tens of millions of rupees in loan from various persons on the pretext of operating a real estate business. As the lenders asked him for repayment of loans, he hatched a false abduction plot to avoid his debtors and get their sympathy,” said an MPCD official.
People often make abduction claims to cover up their crime and fleece their own relatives, said the official.
Superintendent of Police Ishwor Karki informed that Regmi been charged with the public crime for trying to elude the law enforcement agency by spreading false rumour.
“Abduction dramas engage police personnel unnecessarily, leading to waste state resources,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
CAPE CANAVERAL: Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX’s first crew flight. Making their fourth and final spacewalk in under a month, NASA’s Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy whipped through a variety of maintenance task Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook has started adding informational labels to all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the US, as it said it would do. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it. This week, the social network applied labels to posts by Presid Read More...
CAIRO: Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1. The government communications office (GCO Read More...
DUBLIN: The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a “green list” of 15 European countries. Arrivals into Ireland from Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, G Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority said it received as many as 24,890 complaints on corruption and financial irregularities in the fiscal 2019-2020 compared to 24,085 in the previous fiscal. According to a brief report released by the anti-graft body, Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 Nepal’s authorities must immediately halt forced eviction of the Chepang people from their settlements and ensure that those responsible for the destruction of 10 homes are held accountable, Amnesty International said today. “On 18 July 2020, the authorities at Chitwan N Read More...