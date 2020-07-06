THT Online

KATHMANDU: One-to-one meeting between the two co-chairs of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has come to an end. It has, however, ended inconclusively, yet again, on Monday.

NCP (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal met today to carry out further discussions in order to sort out differences in the party, which have been on the rise, of late.

The standing committee meeting of the ruling party which was slated for today has also been postponed for Wednesday as the two chairs decided to meet separately prior to resuming the SC discussions.

It has been learnt that Oli and Dahal will meet again tomorrow for another round of talks. Today’s meeting between the two leaders of the party was centred on how to resolve the disputes that have been on-going for sometime between two factions of the party.

Nepal Communist Party has deeply been divided with Oli refusing to quit prime ministerial or party co-chair post, and the rival faction led by Dahal along with senior leaders adamant on forcing the PM to quit at least one post.

