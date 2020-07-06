THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been put off yet again.

The meeting has been postponed until Wednesday, July 8, according to Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

The meeting was postponed because NCP (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal needed to carry out discussions in order to sort out differences in the party.

Discussions on party unity, government performance review, Millennium Challenge Corporation, constitution amendment, among other issues have been on the agenda of the party’s standing committee since June 24.

The party leaderships have not come closer to consensus for addressing the differences within the party despite continuous dialogue. It has been learnt that the party chair duo is holding another round of discussions today in that regard.

