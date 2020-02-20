Opposition parties demand action against Communication Minister

THT Online

KATHMANDU: In the wake of the controversy following Minister for Communication and Information Gokul Prasad Baskota, the main opposition Nepali Congress has demanded that Baskota be dismissed and an investigation initiated.

In a press statement issued this morning, the main opposition has stated that there being some irregularities in the process of setting up the printing press was public information, which assumption has strongly been proven after the Minister was heard bargaining for commission in the audio clip. Nepali Congress requests Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to dismiss the Minister from his position and assist in a fair investigation.

Likewise, Chair of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), addressed the Prime Minister in a tweet, requesting him to sack Minister Baskota and initiate an investigation into the case.

Sajha Party has also issued a statement demanding that Baskota be immediately sacked in a bid to facilitate investigation.

Minister Baskota is under scrutiny following the leak of an audio clip wherein he is heard to be bargaining for commission in the process of establishing the security printing press.

