Halt procurement of security printing press: PAC members

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives have demanded the government to halt the process of procuring the security printing press following today’s controversy involving the Communication Minister bargaining for commission on its purchase.

The PAC meeting, which took place on Thursday morning at Singha Durbar, threw questions at the government regarding possible irregularities on purchase of the printing press, talks of which have been afloat in the media for sometime now.

Saying that their names have been dragged in the controversy, members of the Committee have demanded that investigation be carried out into the matter and the process of procurement be halted for the present.

The government has been preparing to bring in security press worth Rs 35 billion as per government-to-government modality from France and Germany. By establishing a security printing press in the country, the government plans to print secured documents, certificates and stickers including passports, excise-duty stickers, and vehicle driving licences on its own.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook