KATHMANDU: The District Administration Offices of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have extended the ongoing ‘relaxed’ prohibitory orders for an indefinite period, beginning today.

District authorities had, last week, eased the three weeks-long stringent prohibitory order which would still continue, but with slight changes.

With the new order in place, there are several services that had been suspended for long that will resume from Thursday while some operations are still off-limits.

Services that will resume with the relaxation of prohibitory orders:

Hotels and Restaurants will be open for in-person services.

Vehicles will be permitted entry into and exit from the valley until another decision is made

All shops in the valley will open at all times and will not have to adhere to the specific-day rule any longer

As per the latest rule, the vehicle rationing system of odd and even number will continue (not applicable to emergency servics)

Additionally the government has also decided to from today

Domestic flights will resume

Long-haul transport will ply on roads

What will still not resume

Beauty parlours and salons, Cinema halls, Gym, Pubs, Spas will have to remain shut until further notice

Educational institutions will remain closed

Gathering in open spaces for protest, mass meeting, rallies and assemblies

Parties, seminars and similar activities that require mass gathering of people

Religious gatherings/congregations in large numbers

