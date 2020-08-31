KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30
The Kathmandu District Administration Office has formed a committee to prepare protocols to give continuity to home delivery services.
A meeting held between e-commerce entrepreneurs and DAO decided to allow home delivery services to continue during the prohibitory period in the valley. The meeting chaired by Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal decided to allow e-commerce companies to home-deliver essential goods.
On Thursday, Nepal Police had detained several e-commerce entrepreneurs and more than 20 delivery persons, stating that home delivery services violated prohibitory orders issued by the Kathmandu DAO on August 26. The detentions prompted e-commerce entrepreneurs to urge the government to allow them to continue home delivery services.
The DAO held a meeting today to address the concerns of e-commerce companies and formed a committee coordinated by Assistant CDO of Kathmandu Janak Raj Bhatta, comprising a representative each from the Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection, the Ministry of Health and Population and Nepal Police. The committee has been authorised to prepare protocols for smooth and secure operation of home delivery services, Bhatta told THT.
“The committee shall take recommendations from e-commerce companies as well while preparing home delivery protocols,” he added.
On behalf of e-commerce companies, Sagar Dev Bhatta, co-founder of Kirana, requested DAO to allow home delivery services between 5:00am and 9:00pm without any hurdle.
“The Ministry of Health and Population has requested children below 10 years and adults above 50 years of age not to venture outside due to the risk of contracting COV- ID-19. Considering this, most of the families have been opting for home delivery services instead of going out to buy stuff,” he said, adding, “Home delivery service will help them stay safely at home.”
Dev Bhatta added that home delivery services will also help in contact tracing, controlling black market activities and reducing crowds in the market.
“E-commerce plays a big role in mobilising the economy and fulfilling consumers’ demand. Home delivery of essential goods should not be halted,” he added.
“Moreover, as e-commerce prioritises digital payments, risk of COV- ID-19 transmission via cash transaction will also be reduced,” said Asim Man Singh Basnyat, founder of Pathao.
Kathmandu DAO, meanwhile, requested e-commerce companies to focus on delivering only essentials and not non-essential items, such as clothes, cakes and junk food.
RAMECHHAP, AUGUST 29 As many as 14 persons were bitten by a rabid dog in Manthali Municipality, Ramechhap, today. Of the 14 persons attacked by the dog, four were taken to Kathmandu-based health facility for further treatment while others have been receiving treatment in Manthali-based Tamakos Read More...
BARA, AUGUST 29 A group of youths have brought a food bank into operation in Bara’s Simara. The bank was brought into operation with the aim of helping impoverished and needy people. Since coming into operation last Wednesday, the bank has collected enough food to feed 100 families, so f Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 29 Even though gold and silver prices have been mostly marching higher as investors purchase precious metals as a perceived safe play against the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, the price of precious metals fell in the trading week between August 23 and 28. A Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 29 Rani Pokhari Reconstruction Users’ Group said reconstruction of the historical monument was at the final stage of its completion. Briefing a monitoring team regarding reconstruction progress led by State Minister of Urban Development Rambir Manandhar and comprising Mayor Read More...
NEW DELHI: India will reopen underground train networks and allow sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy, even as coronavirus infections soar. India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly low Read More...
ISTANBUL: Authorities in Istanbul announced curbs on weddings and other ceremonies in Turkey’s largest city on Saturday as the number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths hit their highest level nationwide in more than two months. From Monday indoor weddings, engagement parties and circumcisio Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 29 In lack of other investment avenues due to lockdowns and prohibitory orders in place in various places across the country, investors poured their funds into the secondary market in the trading week between August 23 and 27, causing the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index to re Read More...
KATHMANDU: A media release issued by Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) has revealed that there are 287,854 active users in the country’s sole secondary market, of whom 64,616 are online users. The data sheet reveals that Naasa Securities Co Ltd has the most number of online clients (5,276) and Dipsh Read More...