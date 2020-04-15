Panel to study COVID-19 impact

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 14

Ganeshman Singh Foundation has formed a study panel headed by its Chair Nabindra Raj Joshi to conduct a micro analysis of the present economic impacts triggered by COVID-19 pandemic and suggest that the government devise its upcoming fiscal policy accordingly.

The panel includes Prithvi Raj Ligal, Jagadish Chandra Pokharel,, Govind Raj Pokharel, Swarnim Wagle, Pushkar Bajracharya, Arvind Mishra, Bijaya Shrestha, Dadhi Adhikari, Mahendra Yadav and Basanti Acharya as members. Adhikari has also been designated as member-secretary of the team.

A press release issued by the Academy said the panel comprising economists and development experts would give suggestions on the kind of relief and economic packages the government should announce and how they could be distributed in an effective manner on the basis of sectors affected by COVID-19.

The report will be submitted to the government and the main opposition.

