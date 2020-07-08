Parliamentary committee probing irregularities

DHANGADI, JULY 7
The federal Parliament’s Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee has started investigating alleged irregularities carried out in the name of scientific forest management.
A team of the panel comprising Shanta Chaudhary, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Raj Bahadur Budhthapa initiated the investigation by reaching Kanchanpur yesterday It discussed activities conducted by the local Community Forest Users’ Committee under the scientific forest management programme.
“As there was widespread complaint about the programme (Scientific Forest Management Programme), we set out to investigate,” said Chaudhary, adding that the committee would prepare and submit a report after studying and monitoring the condition of community forests in Tarai districts.
“We’ve heard a lot of complaints about financial and other irregularities, such as cutting down even young trees and focusing on felling trees, hence the investigation,” said Chaudhary.
Meanwhile, separately, a team including technicians under the Public Accounts Committee has finished monitoring forests in Kailali. Team member Prem Ale said the sub-committee would investigate cases in different districts where the forest management programme was being implemented.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
DADELDHURA, JULY 6 As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date. Police said suicide deaths were more common among males com Read More...
GENEVA: The January US drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a UN human rights investigator said on Monday. The United States has failed to provide sufficient evidence of an ongoing or imminent att Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 Despite being one of the top affected sectors by the COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus, the government has no plans on how to sustain the public transportation sector and help it revive. As a result, investment worth billions of rupees in the c Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 The Rasuwagadi checkpoint at the Nepal-China border, which had been closed for more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, has resumed operations from today. Punya Bikram Khadka, chief of Rasuwagadi Customs Office, informed that the checkpoint was formally reopened Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 The agriculture sector could become a source of inclusive growth when millions are expected to be rendered jobless in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to experts. Addressing a virtual event organised today to highlight the 2020 Global Food Policy Report (GFPR) Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 The Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DoFTQC) has set the standard for juices and beverages. As per the department, the new standard for beverages and juices has been introduced to ensure healthy competition in the domestic market. “The new standard will Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday appointed its joint secretary Bhakta Bahadur Dhakal as the acting Member Secretary of the National Sports Council. Dhakal, chief of the Sports Department at the Ministry, will be incharge of the Council until the next provision, said the NSC i Read More...