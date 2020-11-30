Pashupatinath temple to open from Dec 16

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Pashupatinath temple that remained closed for more than eight months following COVID-19 pandemic is all set to reopen for public from December 16.

The Hindu holy shrine will open for pilgrims by abiding with the government-set health protocols including social distancing, said the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT).

According to Pradip Dhakal, member-secretary of the PADT, a standard operating procedure has been developed for devotees visiting the temple.

