People rally in support of PM as opposition asks him to quit

KATHMANDU: At a time when tensions are rife in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) over senior leaders asking PM KP Sharma Oli to step down from his post, supporters of PM Oli today took to streets demanding continuity of his tenure.

The people staged demonstrations in support of PM Oli, who is currently under increasing pressure to quit, slamming his critics while using slogans reinforcing his continuity.

PM Oli is under fire as he has been asked to quit government reasoning that the Oli-government has failed to deliver, while accusing him of promoting and papering intra-party factions.

