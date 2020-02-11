PIL filed against govt demanding Nepalis in China be brought home

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the Government of Nepal demanding that Nepali people in China be brought home.

Advocate Ritesh Poudyal filed the PIL at Supreme Court today stating that the government should evacuate Nepali people — most of whom are students — from China’s Wuhan Province and other coronavirus infected zones.

The PIL seeks an interim order to the government to send a chartered plane for the evacuation of Nepali citizens from China as soon as possible.

The document states that at a time when coronavirus has created fear in China and outside, it is not right for the government to not be proactive in protecting its citizens, who have been directly or indirectly affected by the disease.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook