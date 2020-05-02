Plea to fix Standing Committee meeting date

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 1

Some Standing Committee members close to party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal today met the duo at Nepal’s residence in Koteshwar and urged them to fix date for the next Standing Committee meeting during the party’s Secretariat meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Standing Committee member Raghuji Pant said both Dahal and Nepal assured the leaders that they would raise their demand at party Secretariat meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Twenty Standing Committee members recently submitted a petition in the party demanding that a meeting of the Standing Committee be called immediately to discuss some of the major political issues.

The Dahal and Nepal factions are angry with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for acting unilaterally without consulting the party’s bodies.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

