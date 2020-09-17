PM KP Oli extends birthday wishes to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended greetings to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his birthday, today.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, PM Oli wrote, “Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.”

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

The Prime Minister’s Twitter handle further expressed the will to continue working closely to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India had held a telephonic conversation on August 15, corresponding to India’s Independence Day.

That was the first time PM Oli and Indian PM Modi had communicated since Nepal issued a political map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

