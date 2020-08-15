PM Oli holds talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, on India’s Independence Day today.

The two prime ministers held talks for the first time since Nepal issued a political map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will release the details about the topics of discussion later, according to PM Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa.

Nepal has been pressing for resolution of the issue via diplomatic means.

