PM Oli holds talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, on India’s Independence Day today.
The two prime ministers held talks for the first time since Nepal issued a political map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.
सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्री केपी शर्मा आेली र भारतीय समकक्षी नरेन्द्र माेदीबीच टेलिफाेन संवाद भएकाे छ ।
अन्य जानकारी परराष्ट्र मन्त्रालयबाट आउने छ ।
— Surya Thapa (@ThapajiSurya) August 15, 2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will release the details about the topics of discussion later, according to PM Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa.
Nepal has been pressing for resolution of the issue via diplomatic means.
