THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that PM Oli called the Bangladeshi Premier and extended congratulations on the occasion of birth centenary of Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on behalf of the people of Nepal and the government.

During the conversation, PM Oli also thanked Bangladesh government for supplying 5,000 vials of Remdesivir injection and other essential medicines and medical logistics for COVID-19 management to Nepal.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various matters of common interests, including cooperation in power generation, grid connectivity and power supply from Nepal to Bangladesh, promotion of barrier-free and balanced trade between two countries, improved transit facility for Nepal through Bangladesh, enhanced connectivity, promotion of tourism among others, the statement issued by MoFA reads.

On the occasion, the two leaders also shared views on enhancing regional cooperation for economic development and prosperity.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook