PM Oli, donor shifted to post-operative ward

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been shifted to post-operative care unit for monitoring following a kidney transplant surgery.

According to the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, the Prime Minister’s transplant was a success and he is now recovering at the post-operative ward.

Likewise, his donor, a kin, is also under observation in the same ward.

PM Oli successfully received a kidney transplant after undergoing a four-hour plus long surgical procedure today. His condition is sound and the new kidney has started functioning, informed Dr Prem Raj Gyawali. Dr Gyawali led the team of medical professionals that performed the surgery.

The doctors will brief media and well-wishers of the developments though a presser shortly.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook