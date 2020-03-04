PM Oli’s kidney transplant successful

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Doctors at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital have successfully completed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s kidney transplant surgery today.

Over a four-hour long procedure was performed on the Prime Minister who is receiving a kidney transplant. Oli was taken to the operation theatre at 10:00 am. “The surgery is finished and his kidney is working perfectly,” Dr Prem Raj Gyawali confirmed.

A team of medical professionals led by Dr Gyawali had performed the surgery.

The hospital administration is releasing a health progress bulletin at 4:00 pm apprising well-wishers and media of the recent developments regarding PM Oli’s health, Dr Dibya Singh Shah told THT Online.

The PM’s kin donated one of their kidneys for the tranplantation.This is the second time that the PM underwent a kidney transplant. He had a renal transplant 12 years ago in Apollo Hospital, India.

