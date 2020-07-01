PM Oli attends health ministry’s high-level ICS meet

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has attended the health ministry’s high-level incident command system (ICS) meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar today.
According to Minister for Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the ICS meetings that are being held on Sundays and Wednesdays on a regular basis, of late, will discuss the ministry’s Internal mechanism and its functioning to reporting and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The participants of the ICS meeting comprise section officers and the secretaries at the Ministry of Health and Population.
