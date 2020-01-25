PM Oli, NCP Co-Chair Dahal, NC Prez Deuba meet to discuss state affairs

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and Co-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli, NCP (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and main opposition Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba held discussions today on the contemporary political situation of the country.

In the meeting held this morning at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, the three leaders agreed to move ahead on the basis of consensus and collaboration while running the affairs of the nation, deputy leader of the NCP parliamentary party Subash Nembang said.

According to Nembang, Prime Minister held the meeting with the main opposition party leader as several state affairs needed joint discussion.

“Common consensus is needed between the ruling and the opposition sides while running the nation’s affairs and this discussion was held to seek that common ground,” Nembang said, adding that the leaders have agreed to carry out works — from running the parliament to making political appointments — on the basis of consensus.

PM Oli had held consultations with the main opposition, before this, while appointing the office-bearers of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP).

A Nepali Congress leader present at the meeting, however, stated that no concrete agreement had yet been reached at the meeting called today by the Prime Minister.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook