PM Oli to address House today

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to address a meeting of the House of Representatives at 11:00am.

The Prime Minister will brief the House of the achievements of his government in the last two years.

Two years ago, on Feb 14, the then CPN-UML Standing Committee, backed by former CPN Maoist Centre, had decided on Oli’s name as the 41st Prime Minister on winning the election. The two parties have since unified giving birth to Nepal Communist Party (NCP)- Nepal’s largest party represented in the Federal Parliament. He took oath of office on February 15, 2018.

Oli, who was slated to apprise the House on Friday, had to put off the programme till the next meeting after it was decided that the meeting would end after passing a condolence-motion on demise of National Assembly member.

