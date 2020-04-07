PM Oli to address nation, his first since the lockdown

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister will today address the nation at 11:00am, likely deliberating on the measures taken by Nepal Government to control spread of the global pandemic, and the steps ahead.

“Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will address the nation at 11:00am today which will be broadcast on Nepal Television,” PM’s Press advisor Surya Thapa informed.

This is the Prime Minister’s second address in 19 days, and his first since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown which got its second term extension on Monday.

On April 6, a meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to take the lockdown to it’s third week as its two-week term was nearing maturity. Nepal went to a total lockdown on March 24 for a week as a measure to prevent the gradual spread of the disease.

Seven more cases have been detected across the country after, and two before, the announcement of shutdown. There are eight active cases of coronavirus transmission in the country as of now, one of which is the first locally transmitted case. One person, of the total nine infected, has recovered.

The Health Ministry upon detection of the first local person to person transmission on Saturday had declared that Nepal had entered stage two of coronavirus transmission.

