PM Oli’s Foreign Affairs Advisor undergoes primary angioplasty

KATHMANDU: Foreign Affairs Advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Rajan Bhattarai, is undergoing treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre, Bansbari.
Also a key member of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Bhattarai had a heart attack this morning and was admitted to the health facility.
Bhattarai underwent a primary angioplasty, following which his health is stable now, stated NCP (NCP).
Doctors involved in his treatment have said no visitors are allowed to see him yet.