PM Oli’s Foreign Affairs Advisor undergoes primary angioplasty

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Foreign Affairs Advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Rajan Bhattarai, is undergoing treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre, Bansbari.

Also a key member of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Bhattarai had a heart attack this morning and was admitted to the health facility.

Bhattarai underwent a primary angioplasty, following which his health is stable now, stated NCP (NCP).

Doctors involved in his treatment have said no visitors are allowed to see him yet.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook