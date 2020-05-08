PM’s safety top priority

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Special preparations have been made to ensure safety of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who recently underwent kidney transplant for the second time.

According to Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat Dasharath Dhamala, the Secretariat has ensured that more space will be maintained between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other members of the Cabinet. Nobody will be allowed to enter the PM’s chamber in the Parliament building and the restroom used by the PM while attending the parliamentary proceedings. Only the PM and members of the Cabinet will use the rostrum, while other lawmakers will use microphones attached to their seats.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

