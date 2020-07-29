Police recover precious metal, pistol, fail to nab racketeers

Kathmandu, July 28
Nepal Police confiscated a large amount of gold and gold-coated silver, along with two pistols, from Kamaladi, this morning.
The incident unfolded when some officials of the Metropolitan Police Circle, Durbar Marg, were on regular patrol in Krishna Pauroti area.
During a security check, a Scorpio vehicle numbered Ba 6 Cha 5519 defied police instruction to stop and sped away from the scene, said police.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar KC, the police team then followed the vehicle. As they approached Nabil Bank in Kamaladi, people in the vehicle threw away a heavy white bag.
As attention of the police team was diverted by the bag, the vehicle escaped.
Police found two 30-caliber made in China pistol and two magazines along with eight gold coated metal blocks, weighing a kilogram each, and 26 similar blocks weighing 250grams, each.
Police later verified that only half kilogram of the metal was real gold while the remaining blocks were gold coated silver.
Police have not revealed the identity of the vehicle owner and are yet to trace the vehicle.
There has also been no arrest yet in connection with the incident.
A police source talking to THT said they had information about the possible illegal activity, but failed to nab the offenders.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, July 27 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the human rights of youths staging hunger strike and asked the government to address the demands of the agitating youth. Activist, Iih, 26, an initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and Sama Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Nepal Rastra Bank has put various sectors into three categories on the basis of the level of impact caused by the COVID-19 — highly-affected, semi-affected and least-affected. Issuing a circular today, the central bank classified crisis-hit sectors into these segments and Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 27 India has written to the District Administration Office of Darchula in Nepal, asking the latter to stop the entry of Nepalis into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. India’s Dharchula Sub-district official Anil Kumar Shukla sent an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 1 Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 Despite complaints about lack of preparations, the government is all set to implement a new curriculum for Grade XI from this academic session. The new curriculum is coming into effect as per the vision of the constitution of Nepal, federal structures and prosperous Nepal af Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said the Policy Study Foundation is doing its homework regarding the type of election in the country in the coming days. CEC Thapaliya said so at a discussion on the performance and the annual report of the Election Comm Read More...
Pokhara, July 27 A nurse working at Gandaki Medical College tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in Pokhara. A 30-year-old nurse, who was on leave for the past one month, tested positive, said Medical Superintendent Dr Tumaya Ghale. “Since the nurse was on home leave, the hospita Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 As the government has been dilly-dallying in acquiring 50 per cent ownership of the 60-megawatt Khimti Hydropower Project, the Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee under the Federal Parliament forwarded a letter on Sunday to the Ministry of Energy, Water Re Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has initiated the fuel storage capacity enhancement project with a target to raise the storage capacity of petroleum products in the country by at least 15 per cent by the end of the ongoing fiscal year. The country today has fuel storage capacity Read More...