Police recover precious metal, pistol, fail to nab racketeers

Kathmandu, July 28

Nepal Police confiscated a large amount of gold and gold-coated silver, along with two pistols, from Kamaladi, this morning.

The incident unfolded when some officials of the Metropolitan Police Circle, Durbar Marg, were on regular patrol in Krishna Pauroti area.

During a security check, a Scorpio vehicle numbered Ba 6 Cha 5519 defied police instruction to stop and sped away from the scene, said police.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar KC, the police team then followed the vehicle. As they approached Nabil Bank in Kamaladi, people in the vehicle threw away a heavy white bag.

As attention of the police team was diverted by the bag, the vehicle escaped.

Police found two 30-caliber made in China pistol and two magazines along with eight gold coated metal blocks, weighing a kilogram each, and 26 similar blocks weighing 250grams, each.

Police later verified that only half kilogram of the metal was real gold while the remaining blocks were gold coated silver.

Police have not revealed the identity of the vehicle owner and are yet to trace the vehicle.

There has also been no arrest yet in connection with the incident.

A police source talking to THT said they had information about the possible illegal activity, but failed to nab the offenders.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

