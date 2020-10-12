Police to intensify operation to prevent sexual harassment

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 11
Kathmandu valley police has intensified anti-harassment ‘safety pin’ operation, an initiative taken a few years ago to protect young girls and women from harassment in public places, especially inside public vehicles.
Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari that overlooks security inside the valley said they have initiated the operation since October 1. They also said they have arrested 57 persons involved in indecent activities and filed cases of social offense against 10 persons.
Despite the police claim, cases of sexual abuse against girls and women continue unabated. Only a few days ago, a 17-years-old girl was lured and gang raped by the driver, co-driver of a public bus and another person inside the vehicle at Libali of Bhaktapur.
Nepal police,hadlaunched the ‘Safety Pin’ operation on 2 August 2017, to discourage sexual harassment, especially in public transport. It had also claimed to have arrested a few hundred males for sexually harassing women following the drive.
But, police crusade against sexual harassment of women and girls loses momentum after some months.
For instance, in January 2018, a video showing a man masturbating inside a public vehicle and ejaculating semen over a woman’s hair went viral on social media.
The culprit was finally arrested after around a month after the video went viral on social media. Following the event, police had for the second time initiated the ‘safety pin’ operation. But, the operation was discontinued shortly.
Lately, Nepal Police has said it will form many teams of police who will be dispatched in public vehicles and other public places to monitor any such untoward activities. Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Yadav said, “Police will be dispatched in public vehicles, bus parks, public parks, shopping malls and in other crowded places to ensure that women and girls are safe.” He further said the police personnel could immediately arrest any person found involved in suspicious activities.
Many women and teenagers using public transport often face various forms of sexual harassment, but most of the cases go unreported.
Public vehicles in the valley are usually overcrowded, providing the molesters with ample opportunities to sexually harass women.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on October 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Profit-booking on the last trading day limited the week-on-week gain of Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index in the trading period between October 4 and 8 to 1.8 per cent or 18.59 points, although the weekly turnover, trading volume and number of transactions all went up notab Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Nepali diaspora, researchers and academics have highlighted that Nepal needs to utilise the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to review its existing migration policies, their implementation and prepare a new roadmap for migration for work abroad in future. The virtual p Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The price of precious metals bobbed during the trading week of October 4 to 9, but eventually recorded gain over the review period as optimism over more federal fiscal aid pushed the stock market and gold higher at the end of the week. The rate publicised by the Federatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The coronavirus pandemic is likely to adversely impact Nepal’s aim to become self reliant in fish, meat and milk. Presenting a paper at the ongoing Second NRN Global Knowledge Convention organised by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), Director at Livestock Dep Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Two more Covid-19 infected persons undergoing treatment at the Bheri Hospital in Banke died last night. An 84-year-old man of Traffic Chowk in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-10 succumbed at 9:55 pm last night while another 71-year-old woman of Kohalpur Municipality-8 died at 10:00 p Read More...
POKHARA: A girl died after the scooter she was riding on was hit by a jeep along the Pokhara-Baglung Lokmarg in Pokhara Metropolitan City-2 of Kaski district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Tara BK (26) of Dhumpus in Machhapurchchhre Rural Municipality-7 of Kaski district. Read More...
SEOUL: Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show fo Read More...
PARIS: Minutes after suddenly becoming a Grand Slam champion at age 19, while ranked just 54th, Iga Swiatek held a microphone during the French Open trophy presentation and was hesitant for pretty much the only time over the past two weeks. “First of all, I'm not very good at speeches,” Swiat Read More...