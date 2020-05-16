Nepal | May 16, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Postpartum woman with respiratory issue dies in Dhulikhel Hospital; sample sent to NPHL to test for COVID-19

Postpartum woman with respiratory issue dies in Dhulikhel Hospital; sample sent to NPHL to test for COVID-19

Published: May 16, 2020 3:22 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: A postpartum woman, admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital after suffering from a breathing difficulty, has passed away.

It has been learnt that the 29-year-old woman, a native of Sindhupalchok district, had delivered a baby nine days ago at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), in Kathmandu. She had visited the hospital on May 3 for follow-up but went into labour on May 5 and was admitted there.

Following the delivery of her child on May 6, she was discharged from the health facility and went back home on May 7.

Later, she went to local Barhabise health facility after experiencing shortness of breath. From there, she was sent to Dhulikhel Hospital for further treatment. She was taken to Dhulikhel Hospital after she suddenly developed a difficulty in breathing. There she passed away on Friday.

The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed. Her swab sample was collected to conduct a PCR test to check for COVID-19 as she was taken in with respiratory issue.

According to Dhulikhel Hospital sources, her sample tested at the laboratory of the hospital came out positive for the infection and has been sent to National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu for reconfirmation.

High alert has been adopted at the hospital in Dhulikhel, the premises currently sealed, to contain possible transmission of the novel coronavirus.

(Further details are awaited)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Bayern, Barcelona would have sacked me by now says Guardiola

Share Now:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Bayern Munich and Barcelona would have sacked him if he had overseen a similar campaign to the one his Manchester City team have had at either of the European powerhouses.

NEA adopts special alertness to ease vote counting

Share Now:

The Nepal Electricity Authority has adopted special alertness after receiving complaints of power supply disruption in some places where the counting of votes is taking place.

President Bhandari leaves Sri Lanka for home

Share Now:

President Bidya Devi Bhandari left Colombo for Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon upon the completion of her four-day official visit to Sri Lanka, according to the Embassy of Nepal, Colombo.

EC decides to expedite vote counting of Bharatpur Metropolis

Share Now:

The Election Commission on Tuesday has said that at least 10 places have been assigned to count the votes in Bharatpur Metropolitan City from tonight.

Why rabies still kills: World’s oldest virus

Share Now:

A virus that infects your brain, makes you want to bite things, and is almost always fatal after symptoms appear probably sounds like something from a zombie movie.

UML front-runner even on Day Two

Share Now:

The main opposition party, CPN-UML, continued to lead even on the second day of counting as results of the first phase of local level polls trickled in from across Provinces 3, 4 and 6 that went to poll on May 14.

Local level election results so far

Share Now:

As vote counting results trickle in, on the second day, CPN-UML mayoral candidate Ratna Bahadur Khadga won the election at Narayan Municipality in Dailkeh.

Monsoon to be delayed by a week: MFD

Share Now:

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology informed that this year’s monsoon will start a week later than its normal onset date.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times