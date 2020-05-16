Postpartum woman with respiratory issue dies in Dhulikhel Hospital; sample sent to NPHL to test for COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A postpartum woman, admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital after suffering from a breathing difficulty, has passed away.

It has been learnt that the 29-year-old woman, a native of Sindhupalchok district, had delivered a baby nine days ago at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), in Kathmandu. She had visited the hospital on May 3 for follow-up but went into labour on May 5 and was admitted there.

Following the delivery of her child on May 6, she was discharged from the health facility and went back home on May 7.

Later, she went to local Barhabise health facility after experiencing shortness of breath. From there, she was sent to Dhulikhel Hospital for further treatment. She was taken to Dhulikhel Hospital after she suddenly developed a difficulty in breathing. There she passed away on Friday.

The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed. Her swab sample was collected to conduct a PCR test to check for COVID-19 as she was taken in with respiratory issue.

According to Dhulikhel Hospital sources, her sample tested at the laboratory of the hospital came out positive for the infection and has been sent to National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu for reconfirmation.

High alert has been adopted at the hospital in Dhulikhel, the premises currently sealed, to contain possible transmission of the novel coronavirus.

(Further details are awaited)

