Prasain released on general date

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 13

Durga Prasain, owner of Jhapa-based B&C Medical College, who had been absconding after the District Administration Office, Bhaktapur, issued an arrest warrant against him, surrendered to the DAO this morning. He was later released on general court date.

Vice-chairman of the Medical Education Commission Dr Shree Krishna Giri had on January 15 filed an FIR at the Metropolitan Police Range, Bhaktapur against Prasain seeking security for his life accusing the latter of resorting to vandalism at his office. Prasain had charged Giri of demanding Rs 200 million from him at a press meet on January 8, for granting affiliation to his medical college.

Prasain had also accused Giri of demanding 10 per cent shares of his Medical College if he could not give him the money, inside Dwarika’s Hotel in Kathmandu.

Organising a separate press meet on the same day later, Giri had said the charges levelled against him were baseless and misleading. Police acquired arrest warrant against Prasain from the DAO. But police were not able to arrest him and said Prasain had absconded.

They were investigating the case based on the FIR filed by Giri. Upon learning that the police had filed a case against him at DAO, Giri reached the DAO today morning and was ‘immediately’ released on general date.

Bhaktapur Chief District Officer Humakala Pandey said, “The order to release Prasain on general court date was issued after going through the police report.”

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook