President Bhandari extends condolence on former French President’s death

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today sent a message of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron on the passing away of former President of France Valery Giscard d’Estaing.

Conveying her deepest sympathies and condolences to the French government, the bereaved family members and the people of France, President Bhandari, in her message, has said that Nepal has lost a good friend.

Giscard d’Estaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise French society in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook