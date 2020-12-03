Price of yellow metal increases again after days of fall

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold has increased by Rs 1,600 in the domestic market today.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been determined at Rs 92,600 per tola (11.66 grams) today while it was Rs 91,600 per tola on Wednesday.

Similarly, worked gold is being traded at Rs 92,150 per tola today against Rs 90,555 per tola on Wednesday.

Likewise, the price of silver has been fixed at 1205 today, seeing an increase of Rs 20 per tola from yesterday’s rate.

